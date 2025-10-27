Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Six Afghan Nationals Living Illegally with Fake Identities

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has arrested six Afghan nationals from the Colaba and Dharavi areas for allegedly living in India illegally using fake names and forged documents.

According to officials, the Crime Branch recently received a tip-off that several Afghan citizens were residing in Mumbai under false identities. Acting on the information, Unit 1 and Unit 5 of the Crime Branch launched parallel investigations and maintained surveillance in the suspected areas. After confirming the intelligence, teams carried out coordinated raids and detained the accused from Fort, Colaba, and Dharavi.

Suspects Initially Claimed to Be Indian Nationals

During initial questioning, the suspects identified themselves as:

1. Mohammad Rasool Nasojay Khan (24)

2. Mohammad Jafar Nabiullah Khan (47)

3. Akhtar Mohammad Jamaluddin (48)

4. Zia-ul-Haq Mohammad Gausia Khan (36)

5. Abdul Mannan Wahid Khan (36)

6. Asad Samsuddin Khan (36)

However, after detailed interrogation and technical verification, police discovered that all six were actually Afghan citizens. The accused admitted that they had entered India between 2015 and 2019 on medical visas but continued to stay illegally after their visas expired, using forged identities and documents.

True Identities Revealed During Investigation

The investigation revealed their real identities as:

1. Abdul Samad Haji Ahmad Zai Naurozai (47) — Durrayi, Kandahar, Afghanistan

2. Mohammad Rasool Kamaluddin Khaksar (24) — Nawa, Kabul

3. Amil Ullah (48) — Zabul

4. Zia-ul-Haq Ahmadi (36) — Kabul

5. Mohammad Ibrahim Ghaznavi (36) — Kabul

6. Asad Khan Tarakai (36) — Kabul

Police said all six had been living in India for years using fake identification papers. The Crime Branch has detained the accused and initiated deportation proceedings to send them back to Afghanistan.