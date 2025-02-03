Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Fraudulent Call Center in Sakinaka; Six Held for Duping Foreigners

The Crime Branch has busted a fraudulent call center operating in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area. The accused were allegedly duping foreign nationals by posing as sellers of restricted medicines. According to officials, the gang targeted American citizens, offering them drugs like Viagra, Levitra, and other medicines, only to deceive them.

Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 10 conducted a raid and uncovered the illegal operation. The police found crucial documents detailing how the accused interacted with victims and the script they followed to carry out the scam.

During the raid, the police seized multiple laptops and mobile phones, which contained important records, including a database of potential targets and other incriminating evidence. Authorities are also investigating the source of the data used to contact American citizens.

The police have registered an FIR against six individuals, including the owner of the call center. The arrested accused have been identified as Zaid Ahsan, Rehan Khan, Adnan Khan, Owais Ali Shaikh, Taufiq Shaikh, and call center owner Asad Syed. The police are interrogating the suspects to uncover further details about the racket.

This case highlights the growing menace of cyber fraud targeting foreign nationals. The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its crackdown on such illegal operations, ensuring strict action against those involved.