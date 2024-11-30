Mumbai Crime Branch Foils ₹1.22 Crore Fraud in Share Trading Scam

Mumbai Crime Branch's Western Region Cyber Police has saved a woman from losing over ₹1.22 crore in a fraudulent share trading scam. The woman reported the incident on the 1930 Cyber Helpline, following which alert officers quickly contacted bank nodal officials and froze the funds.

According to the Western Cyber Police Station, a businesswoman from Chembur was contacted through social media by fraudsters. They lured her with promises of high returns through pre-IPO investments and share trading. The victim was added to a WhatsApp group, where she was persuaded to transfer funds to multiple bank accounts under the guise of profits.

The fraudsters extracted ₹2.61 crore from the woman before she realized the scam. Acting promptly, she reported the matter to the Cyber Control Room (1930). Police Sub-Inspector Mangesh Bhor and Nivrutti Baviskar worked swiftly, contacting nodal bank officials and freezing ₹1.22 crore across different bank accounts.

About the 1930 Helpline

The 1930 Cyber Helpline was launched on May 17, 2022, by the Mumbai Police to tackle cyber fraud. The helpline operates with two officers and 48 personnel working in three shifts. The team helps victims of cyber financial frauds recover their money by filing complaints through the NCRP portal and freezing the fraudulent bank accounts immediately.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity or frauds promptly to ensure timely action and recovery of funds.