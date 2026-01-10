Mumbai Crime Branch Invokes MCOCA in Satara Drugs Case

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the high-profile Satara drugs case. The decision follows the recovery of MD drugs worth ₹115 crore during a major raid conducted at a drug manufacturing unit in Savarigaon village of Satara district on December 13, 2025.

In the operation, the Crime Branch had busted the illegal drugs factory and arrested seven accused. Considering the nature of the offence and the involvement of an organised criminal network, the Crime Branch has now added sections of MCOCA to the case.

With the invocation of MCOCA, the further investigation of the case will now be carried out by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The action taken by the Crime Branch in Savarigaon had also triggered a political controversy in Maharashtra. However, the Crime Branch had issued an official statement categorically denying the involvement of any political representative in the case.