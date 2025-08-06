Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 5 from Haryana with Illegal Firearms Near Cotton Green Station

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five men from Haryana for allegedly attempting to sell illegal weapons near Cotton Green Railway Station in the Kalachowki area. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Anti-Extortion Cell laid a trap on Monday and apprehended the accused with a cache of firearms and ammunition.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunny Nareshkumar (26), Ravi English (23), Rahul Prithvi Singh (27), Anuj Kuldeep Kumar (28), and Aditya Yogesh Kaushik (23). All five were produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody till August 8 for further investigation.

According to police officials, the operation was led by Police Inspector Arun Thorat of the Anti-Extortion Cell. During the raid, officers seized three country-made pistols, a handmade knife, 44 live cartridges of 7.65 mm caliber, seven rounds of 8 mm caliber, five mobile phones, and cash from the accused.

The significant quantity of arms recovered from the group has raised serious concerns, with investigators probing the intended purpose behind bringing such weapons to the city. Preliminary investigations have revealed that none of the accused possessed a valid arms license, and the weapons were being sold illegally in Mumbai.

A case has been registered at Kalachowki Police Station under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the arms and the network involved.