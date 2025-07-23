Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Gujarat-Based Chemical Supplier in Rs 256 Crore MD Drug Case

In a significant development in the ₹256 crore mephedrone (MD) manufacturing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a key chemical supplier from Gujarat. The accused, identified as Brijesh (35), was allegedly supplying essential raw materials used in the production of mephedrone to prime accused Mustafa Kubbawala and Taher Salim Dola, according to investigating officers.

Brijesh was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday and produced before the court. The court has remanded him to police custody till July 29 for further investigation.

The case first came to light when a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Sangli district was busted, leading to the seizure of 126.14 kg of the banned synthetic drug. A total of 13 people were arrested during the operation. Mustafa Kubbawala, identified as the mastermind behind the operation, had initially fled the country but was successfully extradited from the UAE on July 11.

His extradition was executed through coordinated efforts involving Interpol, the CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), and the National Central Bureau in Abu Dhabi.

Another key accused in the case, Taher Dola, was extradited from the UAE on June 13. He is reportedly linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's network and is suspected of overseeing narcotics operations across India, as per official investigations.

The case highlights a deep-rooted and international nexus in the illegal drug trade, with multiple agencies working in tandem to dismantle the network.