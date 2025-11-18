Mumbai: Crime Branch Records Crucial Statement from Rohit Arya’s Wife in Powai Kidnap-Encounter Case

In a significant development in the high-profile Powai kidnapping and encounter case, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 2 on Monday recorded the statement of Anjali Arya, wife of accused Rohit Arya. A special team from the Crime Branch travelled to Pune, where Anjali’s detailed statement was taken over a span of nearly four hours.

During the questioning, officials sought clarification regarding Rohit Arya’s claims related to an outstanding amount of ₹2 crore and other case-related assertions he had made previously.

According to police sources, each point mentioned in Anjali Arya’s statement is being thoroughly examined, and further action will be based on this scrutiny. So far, statements of around 20 to 25 individuals have been recorded in the encounter case. Those questioned include officers and personnel who broke the window to enter the premises during the operation, as well as local residents who were present near the incident site.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch Unit 8 is independently investigating the kidnapping aspect of the case. Officials believe that both parallel investigations are likely to bring out crucial facts in the coming days.