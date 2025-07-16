Mumbai Crime Branch Rescues International Drug Trafficker Kidnapped Over Rs 3 Crore Ransom

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has rescued an international drug trafficker who was kidnapped by a gang demanding ₹3 crore in ransom. The victim, identified as Sajid Electricwala, had previously been arrested for operating an international MD (mephedrone) drug racket.

According to police sources, the kidnapping took place after Electricwala failed to set up a drug manufacturing unit despite receiving ₹50 lakh from gangster Sarwar Khan, who allegedly has links to underworld don Chhota Shakeel’s brother. When the promised factory did not materialise even after three months, Khan and his gang abducted Electricwala and a real estate agent, reportedly an accomplice, and held them hostage in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

A police official said that when Electricwala's accomplice managed to escape, the kidnappers took Electricwala through several states and reached Banda district of Uttar Pradesh from where the Crime Branch rescued him.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan stated that Electricwala had earlier been arrested by Maharashtra ATS in 2015 for drug trafficking and was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. It was during his time in jail that he came into contact with Sarwar Khan. After their release, the two allegedly decided to collaborate in drug operations.

Khan allegedly provided Electricwala with ₹50 lakh to set up the drug factory, but when no progress was made, he orchestrated the abduction of Electricwala and his associate from the Oshiwara area. Both were taken to a location in Nerul and held captive. During this period, Electricwala’s associate managed to escape and alert the authorities.

A senior police officer revealed that Electricwala’s family managed to return ₹50 lakh in instalments to the kidnappers. However, Sarwar Khan insisted on interest and demanded a total of ₹3 crore. After nearly a month in captivity and no release, the family approached the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 12.

The Crime Branch swiftly registered an FIR at Oshiwara Police Station under multiple serious sections of the BNS and launched an investigation. Acting on specific intelligence, a team tracked down the victim to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and rescued him late Tuesday night.

So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping. All seven accused were produced in court on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody till July 19.