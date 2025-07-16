Mumbai Crime Branch Rescues Kidnapped Drug Mafia from Kanpur, Four Arrested in High-Stakes Operation

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully rescued an international drug trafficker who was abducted from the western suburbs of Mumbai, reportedly over a dispute related to drugs and money. The operation, which unfolded across states, has so far led to the arrest of four accused, while the prime suspect—linked to underworld don Chhota Shakeel’s brother—is still at large.

According to police sources, the victim Sajid Electricwala, a notorious figure known for running an international MD (mephedrone) drug racket from Mumbai, was kidnapped along with a real estate agent who was reportedly his associate. The duo was abducted last week by a gang of 7–8 men on the orders of gangster Sarwar Khan, said to be associated with the Chhota Shakeel gang.

The kidnapped men were taken to multiple undisclosed locations where they were assaulted. Police believe the abduction was carried out with the intention of killing them, stemming from a dispute over MD drug money.

In a dramatic turn of events, the associate managed to escape from Navi Mumbai and alerted senior officers in the Mumbai Crime Branch. Acting swiftly, the Crime Branch registered an FIR at Oshiwara Police Station under several serious IPC sections and launched a dedicated investigation team.

The police faced a significant challenge as they feared the kidnappers could kill the drug mafia at any time. However, based on actionable intelligence, the Crime Branch team traced the victim to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was rescued late Tuesday night and brought back to Mumbai along with other arrested accused.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and police teams are continuing their hunt for the prime accused Sarwar Khan. Sources reveal that Khan was closely working for Chhota Shakeel’s brother and masterminded the abduction.

Further investigations have uncovered that the rescued drug trafficker was previously arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2015 in a multi-crore MD drugs case.

The police have stated that Sarwar Khan will be arrested soon, and more revelations are expected as the probe deepens.