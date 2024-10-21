Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Drugs and Weapons Worth Over Rs 16 Lakhs in Bhandup; Two Arrested

Mumbai's Crime Branch Unit 7 conducted a major operation in the Bhandup area, seizing drugs and weapons worth lakhs of rupees. The raid took place in Bhandup East, where the Crime Branch confiscated drugs worth ₹15.5 lakhs and two pistols worth ₹1 lakh. Two accused, Imran Yaseen Khan alias Lochya (41) and Nilesh Ramchandra Bane (32), have been arrested in connection with the case. Imran is a resident of Bhandup East, while Bane hails from Majiwada in Thane.

According to information received from the Mumbai Crime Branch officials, the operation was initiated on October 17 after a tip-off from confidential sources. Imran was first apprehended in Bhandup East with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. During interrogation, Imran revealed that he had procured the weapon from an individual in Thane. Following this, the Crime Branch, using technical analysis and more intelligence, arrested Nilesh Bane from Majiwada.

During questioning, Bane admitted that he had been involved in the drug trade for the past 4-5 years, operating in areas such as Bhandup, Mulund, and Thane. The police also recovered a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from Bane. Further investigation led to the seizure of cannabis worth ₹15.5 lakhs in a raid conducted in Majiwada. The Crime Branch is currently probing the case for further leads.

