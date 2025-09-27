Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes ₹32 Lakh Worth of Smuggled E-Cigarettes, One Arrested

The Crime Branch Unit 2 carried out a major operation and arrested a man in connection with an illegal consignment of e-cigarettes smuggled into Mumbai via sea route from China. The accused, identified as Ravindra Kishore Dedia, was found in possession of e-cigarette stock worth nearly ₹32 lakh.

According to officials, the seized e-cigarettes are digital models, each providing 200 to 250 puffs. While the market price of one e-cigarette in India is around ₹2,000, the same product can be sourced from China for just ₹500. Investigations have revealed that the accused started this illegal trade during the lockdown to make quick money. To avoid detection through air cargo checks, the consignment was brought in through sea routes.

Police said Dedia had planned to supply the e-cigarettes to agents for distribution in South Mumbai malls and educational hubs like Pune, where the demand among youth is reportedly high.

Officials expressed concern over the rising trend of e-cigarette usage among youngsters, pointing out that even teenagers are becoming addicted, which poses serious health risks.

A case has been registered against the accused, who has currently been released after being served a notice. The incident once again highlights the urgent need to protect the younger generation from harmful addictions like e-cigarettes.