Mumbai Crime: Class 9 Student Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl in Sakinaka Area; Arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2024 01:03 PM2024-08-14T13:03:14+5:302024-08-14T13:03:17+5:30
A 16-year-old minor boy has been accused of raping a 3-year-old innocent girl in Mumbai's Sakinaka police station area, the police official said on Wednesday, August 14.
The boy, a class 9 student and the girl belong to different religions. The minor girl has been taken for medical examination. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl's father. According to information received from sources, the boy has confessed his crime.Open in app