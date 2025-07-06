Mumbai Crime: Dahisar Man Murders Wife After Heated Argument, Later Surrenders to Police

In a disturbing incident from Dahisar West, Mumbai, a 32-year-old man brutally murdered his wife following a prolonged domestic dispute. The accused, identified as Pappu Manu Rathod, a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar, allegedly struck his 27-year-old wife on the head with a grinding machine and later strangled her with a scarf. Rathod, who works as a daily wage laborer, had reportedly been arguing with his wife for the past three days. The conflict escalated on Saturday, culminating in the tragic killing. Shockingly, after committing the crime, Rathod walked into the MHB Police Station and confessed his actions to the authorities.

Upon receiving the confession, the MHB police immediately rushed to the crime scene and found the victim lying unconscious. She was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The police registered a case of murder and arrested Rathod on the spot. According to officials, the couple had frequent arguments, and tensions had been building up over the past few days. The act appears to have been committed in a fit of rage, but police are continuing their investigation to uncover any further details behind the motive. The incident has left the local community in shock and has once again raised concerns about domestic violence and mental health awareness in urban households.

Police officials have urged citizens to seek help in cases of domestic conflict rather than resorting to violence. They are also verifying the statements of neighbours and family members to gather more background on the couple's relationship. Meanwhile, Rathod remains in police custody, and further proceedings are underway. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and a detailed forensic report is awaited to support the investigation.