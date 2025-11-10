Mumbai Crime: Domestic Worker Drugged, Raped, and Blackmailed by Driver in South Mumbai; Accused Arrested

Mumbai: A 35-year-old domestic worker got repeatedly assaulted, drugged, blackmailed by the driver in South Mumbai. According to police report, complaint, victim came into contact with the accused while working at a household in Opera House in 2024. Accused identified as Inder Mohan, who was employed there as a driver, befriended her as both hailed from the same district in Bihar. Complaint has registered case at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, following which he was apprehended from near Khandoba Mandir, Walkeshwar.

Repeated assault

According to FPJ reports accused took victim to hotel in fort area in July 2024, saying that they need to perform ritual. He allegedly offered her drink because of which she lost consciousness. Later when she woke up she discovered naked and later realized she had been raped. The accused had also taken her nude photographs on his mobile phone. Victim confronted accused and asked to delete photo, but he said no.

After returning to her village, the accused allegedly continued to harass the victim with threatening phone calls. On August 19, 2025, he reportedly blackmailed her using obscene photos, forcing her to meet him at the same Fort hotel where he raped her again. In September 2025, he allegedly assaulted her multiple times at different locations, taking more obscene photographs to further blackmail and coerce her into sexual acts.

Led by PSI Anil Rathod and Inspector Vasanti Jadhav, a police team apprehended the accused in Walkeshwar based on credible information. A mobile phone was recovered from him and sent for forensic examination to uncover potentially incriminating photos and videos.He has been charged under Sections 64, 64(2)(d), and 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, criminal intimidation, and misuse of personal images.Police are conducting a medical examination and attempting to recover deleted obscene material from the device. The accused’s wife in Bihar has been notified of the arrest, and authorities are investigating whether he employed the same methods against other victims.