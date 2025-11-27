Mumbai Crime : Elderly Woman Living Alone Found Murdered in Ghatkopar Flat; Property Dispute Suspected

A 65-year-old woman living alone in Ghatkopar (West) was found murdered in her flat on Wednesday evening, creating panic in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Shehnaz Anis Kazi, a resident of Mukund Society in the Himalaya Society area.

According to police, Shehnaz was living alone for the past seven years. Preliminary investigation reveals she was killed by a blow to the head with a heavy object. The Ghatkopar Police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified accused, with a property dispute emerging as a prime angle in the investigation.

Shehnaz lived on the fourth floor of Mukund Society. Her husband, Anis, had passed away in 2018. Anis had two wives—Shehnaz was the first, and Ayesha (also deceased before 2018) was the second.

While Shehnaz had no children, Ayesha had four children from her first marriage, and three children (two daughters and one son) from Anis. After Anis’ death, Shehnaz continued to live alone, though Ayesha’s children visited her occasionally. Police said there had been an ongoing dispute over property between Shehnaz and the children of the late Ayesha.

On Wednesday evening, Shehnaz’s sister Meena repeatedly tried to contact her, but the calls went unanswered. Meena’s daughter Yemen then contacted Sayka Ansari, a resident of the same building, and asked her to check on Shehnaz. Upon entering the flat, Shehnaz was found lying dead with severe head injuries.

Ghatkopar Police reached the spot, sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem, and registered a murder case against an unknown assailant.

Police have begun questioning Ayesha’s children in connection with the case. However, no arrests have been made so far, officials said.