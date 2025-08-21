Mumbai Crime: Fake Godman Arrested for Raping 32-Year-Old Woman in Santacruz

A shocking incident has come to light in Santacruz where a 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a self-styled godman under the pretext of performing rituals to cure her problems. Santacruz police have arrested the accused, identified as Abdul Rashid (45).

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Santacruz, had been distressed for some time due to family disputes and health issues. Seeking relief, she approached Rashid, who posed as a spiritual healer. Exploiting her situation, Rashid convinced the woman that she was possessed by evil spirits and claimed that special rituals could free her from the alleged possession.

In early August, Rashid called the woman to meet him for the so-called ritual. There, under the guise of performing a tantric ceremony, he allegedly raped her. Initially, the victim believed that the act was part of the treatment, but later realised she had been deceived. On Tuesday, she approached Santacruz police station and lodged a complaint.

Following her complaint, the police booked Abdul Rashid under Sections 64 and 64(2) of the Indian Penal Code for rape, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act (Anti-Superstition Law). Rashid was arrested on Wednesday and further investigation is underway.