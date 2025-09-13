Mumbai Crime: Family Clash Over Past Affair, Missed Call Escalates Into Violent Attack in Kandivali; Four Arrested

A family feud triggered by a missed call led to a violent clash in Kandivali, where four members of the same family allegedly attacked their relatives with iron rods and fists. The incident took place on 31st August evening at Sagwadi, Vanzara Chawl, Patel Nagar.

According to police, the victims – Vinod Ganda Waghari, his younger brother Vijay Ganda Waghari, and Vijay’s wife Rekha Vijay Waghari – sustained injuries in the assault. All three were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where they received treatment and were later discharged.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Suresh Kharvi, his wife Pooja Ravi Kharvi, and their two friends – Manav Naresh Dantani and Akash Naresh Dantani. Police confirmed that the attackers and victims are close relatives.

Investigations revealed that Vijay earlier had an affair with accused Pooja, which had caused repeated disputes between the two families. Although elders had intervened in the past, fresh tensions erupted when Pooja received a missed call from Vijay’s mobile on 30th August.

On the day of the incident, the victims were on their way to Andheri for Ganpati Visarjan celebrations when they were confronted by the accused. Heated arguments broke out, following which the attackers allegedly abused and brutally assaulted Vijay with iron rods and fists. When Vinod and Rekha tried to intervene, they too were beaten.

Kandivali police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to grievous assault. After tracking them down, police arrested all four accused from Kandivali two days later.