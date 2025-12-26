Mumbai Crime: Fraudster Dupes Retired Man of Rs. 2.04 cr in Digital Arrest Fraud in Mulund

A serious case of cyber fraud involving a so-called “digital arrest” has come to light from Mumbai’s Mulund area, where cybercriminals allegedly cheated a 71-year-old retired employee of Rs 2.04 crore by impersonating officials of the police, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Interpol. Following the victim’s complaint, the East Region Cyber Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.

According to the police, the 71-year-old complainant has been residing with his family in Mulund West for the past 20 years. He retired in 2012 from a private company located in Taloja. On the evening of November 24, 2025, the victim received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as S.K. Jaiswal, an officer from the Mumbai Cyber Cell, and claimed that the complainant’s name had surfaced in a criminal case.

Later the same day, another caller, identifying himself as Karan Sharma, claimed to be an official from the Enforcement Directorate. The fraudster alleged that during a raid at the residence of an accused involved in a money laundering case in the Tilak Nagar area, a diary containing the complainant’s Aadhaar card details and records of alleged financial transactions was recovered.

Subsequently, the victim was sent forged documents via WhatsApp, including an Interpol Red Notice, freezing fund orders and purported Supreme Court directives. The accused also conducted video calls, posing as court officials, and threatened the victim with immediate “digital arrest.” Under fear and immense mental pressure, the complainant transferred a total amount of Rs 2,04,47,047 to various bank accounts as directed by the fraudsters.

Despite the payments, the accused continued to demand more money, raising the victim’s suspicion. He then approached the police station, where he was informed that he had fallen prey to a cyber fraud carried out in the name of digital arrest. On December 24, 2025, the victim lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930.

The cyber police have registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Karan Sharma, S.K. Jaiswal, the beneficiary bank account holders and their associates, and further investigation is underway.