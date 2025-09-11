Mumbai Crime: History-Sheeter Arrested for Assaulting On-Duty Policeman in Vikhroli

A shocking incident of obstruction in government duty and assault on a police constable has come to light in Vikhroli, where a 22-year-old history-sheeter allegedly abused and attacked an on-duty policeman. The accused, identified as Om Amol Bhalshankar, has been arrested by the Parksite Police.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Sunday near Amardeep Society, Wature Chawl, in Varshanagar, Vikhroli. The complainant, Police Constable Pravin Sahebrao Mohod, who resides in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and is attached to Parksite Police Station, was on duty at the spot.

At that time, accused Om Bhalshankar allegedly started abusing him and created a ruckus. He not only obstructed Mohod from performing his duty but also pushed and assaulted him, causing the constable to fall on the ground. In the scuffle, Mohod sustained injuries to his hand and eye, and his uniform was torn, including broken buttons.

When MSF personnel Kale, who was accompanying the constable, tried to intervene, the accused also hurled abuses and pushed him.

Upon receiving information, Parksite Police rushed to the spot and later arrested Om Bhalshankar from Vikhroli after he tried to flee. A case has been registered against him under sections pertaining to abusing, assaulting, and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty.

Police further revealed that Bhalshankar, a resident of Sudarshan Chawl, Varshanagar, Vikhroli, is a habitual offender. He has over three prior cases registered against him at Parksite Police Station, including charges of molestation, threats, assault, and robbery.