Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife in Malad Over Suspicion of Infidelity

A shocking incident has come to light from Malad’s Malvani area, where a 52-year-old woman, Mumtaz Siraj Naik, was allegedly murdered by her husband, who smashed her head with a stone over suspicion about her character. After committing the crime, the accused husband, Siraj Ahmed Adam Naik, surrendered at the police station and confessed to killing his wife. He has been arrested and is currently in police custody, officials said.

According to the police, Siraj lived with his family in Malvani. He had married Mumtaz for love, but over the years frequently suspected her character, leading to repeated quarrels between the couple. On Wednesday late at night, another argument broke out between them on the same issue. In a fit of rage, Siraj allegedly attacked Mumtaz with a stone and brutally killed her.

After the murder, the accused stayed inside the house for some time. On Thursday morning, he walked into the Malvani police station and confessed that he had killed his wife due to suspicion about her character. Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot.

Mumtaz, found in a pool of blood, was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Malvani Police registered a case of murder against Siraj Naik and placed him under arrest. He remains in police custody, and further investigation is underway.