Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Minor Girl in Antop Hill

Antop Hill Police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl under the pretext of taking her and her brother to a garden. The accused had reportedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and further investigation is underway.

The incident came to light when the 10-year-old victim, along with her minor brother, was playing near their home. The accused allegedly lured them with the promise of taking them to a nearby garden. Once at the garden, the accused sent the girl's brother away to fetch snacks, taking advantage of the girl being alone. He then allegedly committed an obscene act with the victim and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Terrified, the victim kept silent until recently when she confided in her mother, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, the incident occurred between July 20 and July 26. Following the complaint, Antop Hill Police dispatched a team and apprehended the accused. In a preliminary inquiry, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime. Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.