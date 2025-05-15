Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Stabbing 23-Year-Old Neighbour in Nalasopara

In an horrific act 50-year-old-man allegedly stabbed his 23-year old Neighbour in Nalasopara. This incident took place on Wednesday leaving the young man sever injuries. As per the report the elderly mans aggression was due to a longstanding dispute, occurred in Jadhav Pada, Dhaniv Baug. Following the incident the victim, Abdul Rahim Shaikh, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against accused Jagannath Biharilal Tiwari under IPC Sections 118(2), 352, and other relevant provisions. Tiwari was arrested on May 14, 2025, by Pelhar Police for stabbing Abdul Rahim Shaikh in the abdomen with a knife following an argument related to a past neighborhood dispute. However Police have not revealed the exact motive behind the attack. The victim remains under medical care, and his condition is currently reported to be stable.

Police Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Chaudhary is leading the investigation, under the supervision of Senior Inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar Police Station. As per the FPJ report the complaint filed states that Tiwari verbally abused Shaikh before the stabbing and also threatened and attempted to assault Shaikh's wife, Prachi Sachin Chavan alias Raziya Abdul Rahim Shaikh (23), who was present.