Mumbai Crime: Man Beats and Strangles Wife to Death in Charkop After She Refuses to Give Money; Arrested

A 41-year-old Dasa Rana was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to give him money, said Mumbai Police. The incident took place in the Charkop area of Kandivali West on Saturday (September 20) when a heated argument between a couple turned into a fatal fight. Their minor son witnessed the horrific incident, which has disturbed his mental health.

Rana was asking for money from his wife as he wanted to visit his native place in Odisha, but she refused to give it to him. In anger, he allegedly beat and later strangled her to death. The accused is a labourer by profession, according to the police.

The accused and his wife, Himandri, were working as labourers in an under-construction building at Charkop. Five to six couples are working at the same site for the past several months. The ill-fated couple were working at the site for the last year and are staying at the temporary structures at the construction site.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 on Saturday afternoon after a fight over money as Rana wanted to visit Odisha. She refused to give him the money, which led them to get into a heated argument. Rana, in his anger, first beat her badly and later strangled her to death with a bedsheet, according to police.

The couple's son was there at the time and witnessed the incident. Hearing the loud sound, other workers gathered and knocked on Rana's door several times, so he opened the door. They found Himadri unconscious. The labour contractor was informed about the incident and they rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. A murder case has been registered against Dasa Rana.