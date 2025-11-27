Mumbai Crime: Man Killed by Colleague in Malad Following Dispute Over Personal Remarks, Accused in Custody

Mumbai Crime: Young man who used to work as a catering worker was brutally murdered by his colleague after having heated argument over personal remarks. As per the police report, victim identified as Dilkhush Sah was taunting accused Ganesh Mandal for his wife leaving. Constant taunting lead to brutal murder.

According to FPJ both accused and victim very having ongoing issues, used to work in same company and lived in Malad west area. Victim used to constantly mock accused over his personal matter. Police have detained Mandal and and are questioning him. Case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine whether the attack was pre-planned or triggered by sudden provocation. Police stated that they will gather more statements from colleagues and witnesses as part of the investigation.

In a shocking incident in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed in the abdomen and his motorcycle stolen by three men following a minor dispute. The injured victim, identified as Joyeb Naim Beg, is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

After initially fleeing the spot, the three accused were tracked down and arrested by the Vanrai Police. They have been identified as Naeem Shahabuddin Dhobi, Sameer Shahabuddin Dhobi, and Vinod kumar Vadivel Padiyachi. All three are presently in police custody and are being interrogated.