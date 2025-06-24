Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Wife for Refusing to Give Money for Alcohol In Goregaon

A horrifying incident unfolded in Goregaon West, Mumbai, where a man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol. The incident occurred on Monday morning around 10 AM. Bangur Nagar Police have arrested the accused, identified as Waseem Rafique Shaikh, and further investigation into the case is underway.

The accused, Waseem, resided in Goregaon West with his wife, Gaushia, and their two children. Waseem reportedly has a severe alcohol addiction. On Monday morning, Waseem demanded money for alcohol from Gaushia. When she refused, an enraged Waseem began arguing with her. The argument escalated dramatically, and Waseem allegedly strangled Gaushia to death in front of their two young children.

After committing the murder, Waseem called his mother-in-law to inform her, then switched off his mobile phone and fled the scene. Upon receiving information, a police team arrived at the spot and began their investigation. Gaushia's father filed a complaint against Waseem at Bangur Nagar Police Station, prompting a search for the accused. Within two hours of the murder, police apprehended Waseem near Ram Mandir Railway Station. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, and he has been arrested. Police are conducting further investigations into the matter.

