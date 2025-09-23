Mumbai Crime: Man Robs Elderly Woman of Rs 5 Lakh Valuables at Knifepoint in Malad

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man got arrested by Malad police for allegedly threatening an elderly woman and stealing Rs. 5 lakh worth of valuables from her at knife point. The victim, a resident of Sundarnagar, was a part of a WhatsApp group, and the accused man came to her house after a dispute on the group. At knife point, he threatened her and asked for her money.

In fear of not to get hurt she handed over gold chain, bangles, and rings, which Joshi then took and fled. Primary woman had a fear, but later she approached and informed about robbery hoping the stolen items would be returned. However, when there was no restitution, she filed a complaint.

Also Read: Mumbai Robbery: Police Nab Four Serial Offenders, Recover 150 Watches, 10 Phones and Cash

woman, a fellow member of a senior citizens' group. The woman, who lives alone, regularly attends the group's activities. Police believe the attack was triggered by a perceived insult during one of these events. The accused is in custody, and the Malad police investigation is ongoing.