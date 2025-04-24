Mumbai Crime: Man Sends Obscene Videos and Photos of Ex-Girlfriend to Friend, Case Registered

A shocking case of defamation has come to light in Bandra, where a young woman was allegedly defamed by her ex-boyfriend, who sent her private obscene photos and videos to her friend. Bandra Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as 29-year-old Shiva Rajendra Badola.

According to the police, Shiva hails from Uttar Pradesh and a special police team will soon be sent there to arrest him.

The complainant, a 27-year-old woman residing in Khar, currently works in media consulting. Earlier, she had been staying on rent with a male friend in a 2BHK flat in Bandra. She met Shiva during a trip to Goa in January 2024. The two became good friends and later started dating.

On December 30, 2024, Shiva visited Mumbai and stayed with her at her Bandra flat. During this visit, they engaged in consensual physical relations. However, without her knowledge, Shiva allegedly recorded videos and clicked photos of their private moments on his mobile phone.

A few days later, disputes began between the two over minor issues. During this period, the woman discovered that Shiva was involved in a romantic relationship with another girl. When she confronted him, it led to a heated argument and he allegedly assaulted her. Following this incident, she broke off the relationship and blocked his number.

On April 9, one of her friends visited her and revealed that Shiva had been chatting with her on a dating app. Shockingly, the friend said that Shiva had sent her obscene photos and videos of his physical relationship with the complainant. This revelation left the woman in deep mental distress.

Feeling humiliated and betrayed, the woman called Shiva to confront him, but he allegedly verbally abused her. She then approached Bandra Police Station and lodged a complaint. The police have taken serious note of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Shiva has been declared a wanted accused, and a special police team will soon head to Uttar Pradesh to trace and arrest him.