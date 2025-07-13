Mumbai Crime: Man Stabbed to Death in Drunken Brawl Near Wadala Depot; Two Arrested Within Hours

In a drunken altercation near Wadala bus depot, two brothers fatally attacked a 32-year-old man, Nikhil Sakaram Londhe, by first beating him and then stabbing him in the stomach. The accused, Kalpesh Kudtarkar (29) and Yogesh Kudtarkar (31), fled the scene but were arrested within two hours with the help of CCTV footage. RAK Marg Police have registered a murder case. The deceased as well as the accused have criminal records, the official said.

According to the police, all three individuals the deceased and the two accused known to each other were drinking together, a dispute broke out, following which the two brothers allegedly attacked Londhe with a sharp weapon.A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.Tragically, Londhe’s 18-month-old son had died in a road accident after being hit by a car while sleeping on the footpath beside his mother in February this year.