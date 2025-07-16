Mumbai Crime: Man Strangles 5-Year-Old Stepdaughter to Death in Colaba, Dumps Body in Arabian Sea

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his five-year-old stepdaughter in Mumbai by strangulating her and dumped the body in the Arabian Sea. The accused, Imran Shaikh, has been arrested. The incident came to light when the girl's body was found floating in the sea near Sassoon Dock in south Mumbai by Colaba police officials on Tuesday morning.

A motive was not immediately clear. The girl had gone missing from the Antop Hill area in Central Mumbai. Her stepfather, Shaikh, and mother, Nazia, who works as a housemaid, had approached Antop Hill Police Station with a missing complaint of their daughter.

Based on the complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified person. During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage of Antop Hill and nearby areas and spotted the girl with her stepfather. They started tracing the movements of Shaikh and suspected his involvement in the crime.

After the girl's body was found in the sea, police took Shaikh into custody and started interrogating him. During interrogation, he admitted to killing his stepdaughter and dumping the body in the sea. Police suspect that some issue between the couple may have led to the murder. Shaikh had his second marriage with the girl's mother.