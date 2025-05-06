Mumbai Crime News: 72-Year-Old Woman Killed Over Minor Dispute By Neighbour In Malad; Case Registered

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 6, 2025 16:42 IST

ir="ltr">A 72-year-old woman in Mumbai was stabbed to death by her neighbour after a small argument in a distressing episode. On Monday night, the tragedy happened at Vasanthi Bhavan, a residential bungalow on SV Road in the Kabadiwali neighbourhood of Malad (West), close to Balbharti. The victim, who went by the name Ranjana Sanghwani, shared a home with her sister, who has a disability. Ashok Keswani, the defendant, resided alone in a separate section of the same building. The two had been fighting over minor issues for the past few days.

Things got out of hand when Sanghwani left some of her possessions outside her home on Monday at approximately 4 PM. This agitated Keswani, and he asked her to take them away. This triggered a verbal altercation. Keswani allegedly struck her with a knife six times in a sudden outburst of rage as the argument quickly heated up, and the victim died instantly. It was reported by Midday that the accused has been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of murder by the Kandivali Police. Keswani has been charged with murder in accordance with the relevant legal procedures, according to a police officer.

Also Read: India-Pakistan Tensions Prompt Large-Scale Mock Drills Nationwide, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane, and Pune Among Key Places

The authorities are currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the murder. Statements from witnesses and the victim's relatives are also being recorded by the authorities. Keswani was detained on the spot by Kandivali Police Station officers who arrived quickly.

The surrounding community is in shock as a result of this occurrence, which brings to light how tragically long-standing personal disputes may turn violent. To make sure the victim receives justice, the police are still looking into the issue further.Open in app