Mumbai Crime: Fraudster Posing as Friend in Need Scams Ghatkopar Doctor for Rs 3.2 Lakh Via Chat

Incident of cyber fraud has taken place in Ghatkopar in which fraudster claimed to be his friend and duped money from doctor. This incident took place on June 3 morning around 10:30 am. Fraudster contacted the victim via WhatsApp and told doctor impersonating as his friend that she is stuck in India because of financial crunch and urgently needed money. Trusting the fraud person he transferred around Rs 3.2 Lakh to designated bank account using banking credentials including an IDFC Bank IFSC code and UPI ID. The scammer later requested an additional Rs 1.8 lakh, which created doubt.

Upon suspicions doctor contacted via WhatsApp number, but voice was not clear. He further went to crosscheck and discovered that the number did not belong to his friend and he has be victim of cyber fraud. He immediately filed a complaint on the national cyber portal and followed by an email to the Parksite Police on June 17. Following the complaint Parksite Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified accused. Police investigations are ongoing.

In separate incident Panvel police have registered a case against 24 parents accused of submitting fraudulent domicile documents to get admissions in private schools for their children under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the academic year 2025–2026.

Also Read: Sub-Inspector Cheated of of ₹22 Lakhs With Promise of ₹2 Crore By Fraudsters Posing as Government Officials

The complaint was filed by the Group Education Officer at the Panvel City Police Station after a verification process revealed that the documents provided by the parents were forged. The accused allegedly attempted to exploit the RTE quota, which reserves seats for children from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds, by presenting false proof of residence.