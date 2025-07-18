Mumbai Crime News: Labourer Kidnap Three Minor Girls, Police Rescue Within 10 Hours

A disturbing incident has come to light from the Malvani area of Malad, Mumbai. A construction labourer working at a nearby building kidnapped three minor girls, all sisters, from a residential area. The Malvani Police acted swiftly, registering a case of kidnapping and rescuing the girls within just ten hours. According to police reports, the girls were aged 15, 7, and 1. Their mother would leave for work between 2 PM and 2 AM, locking them inside the house during her absence.

The 15-year-old girl had developed a romantic relationship with the accused labourer from a neighbouring building. Their relationship progressed to the point where they decided to elope. The teenager insisted that her younger sisters accompany her. The accused then took all three girls and boarded a train from Malvani, heading toward Borivali and eventually Vasai. Once the girls' mother returned and found them missing, she immediately filed a complaint with the Malvani Police, who launched a search operation.

After the girls’ photos were circulated by the railway authorities, the Vasai Railway Police located them at Vasai station on Thursday morning. The girls were then handed over to the Malvani Police. During questioning, the accused, identified as Mohammad Abu Kalam Rahsuddin Shaikh, confessed that he was in love with the 15-year-old and wished to marry her. He had proposed that they elope, but the girl refused, saying she couldn't leave her two younger sisters alone at home. He then decided to take all three with him, according to police officials.

The police successfully rescued the minors and brought them back safely. Legal action is underway against the accused, who is 18 years and 6 months old and a native of Bihar.