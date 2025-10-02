Mumbai Crime Rate Drops 35% in 2023, Cybercrime Sees Sharp Rise: NCRB Report

The crime rate in Mumbai has dropped significantly in 2023, registering a 35% decline compared to 2022, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data also shows a reduction in crimes against women and minors, though cybercrime has seen a sharp rise.

The NCRB, which compiles, records and analyses nationwide crime data, publishes its annual report highlighting crime trends across states and cities. The recently released 2023 crime report provides a comprehensive picture of the law-and-order situation in India.

Overall Crime in Mumbai Sees Major Drop

The report reveals that Mumbai’s crime graph has gone down considerably. In 2022, a total of 69,289 cases were registered, whereas in 2023, the number fell to 44,873 cases — a decline of 24,416 cases (35%). With this, Mumbai ranks 16th in the country in terms of crime.

Some of the major crimes recorded in 2023 include:

Murder: 123 cases

Theft: 642 cases

Attempt to theft: 20 cases

Robbery: 6,675 cases

Vehicle theft: 2,671 cases

Assault: 4,441 cases

Drop in Crimes Against Women and Minors

Crimes against women in Mumbai also saw a 2.5% decline in 2023 compared to the previous year. Reported cases include:

Rape: 973

Kidnapping: 1,167

Molestation: 2,163

Sexual harassment: 626

Mental harassment: 746

Similarly, crimes against minors fell by 2.1%. In 2023, cases included:

Rape: 586

Molestation: 495

Harassment: 20

Crimes against senior citizens also dipped by 9%.

Cybercrimeon the Rise

While overall crime declined, cybercrime surged in Mumbai during 2023. The city topped the charts in online frauds and forgery cases, while ranking second after Delhi in cases of cyberstalking and online harassment of women.

The number of cybercrime cases rose from 65,893 in 2022 to 86,420 in 2023.

Fake social media accounts saw a 30% rise.

Spoofing cases jumped by 55.3%.

Data theft cases increased by 17.6%.

However, some categories saw a decline:

Card frauds: down by 11.9%

Obscene emails: down by 38%

Religious/communalposts: down by 16.7%

Sextortion: down by 33.3%

Case Detection Rate Improves

The report further notes that the crime detection rate in Mumbai improved from 68% in 2022 to 76% in 2023. In terms of detection, Delhi ranks first, Mumbai second and Bengaluru third.

Authorities attribute this improvement to the city’s extensive CCTV network, call data records, and mobile tracing systems, which have strengthened investigative capabilities.