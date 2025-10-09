Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Family in Virar

Mumbai: Security guard was arrested for allegedly attacking a family living in Arnala, Virar West. Three members of the family were seriously injured in the assault. As per the information, attack on the Gowari family, which resides in the Bandar Pada village of Arnala, occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday. On Thursday, an accused was arrested in connection with the case .

According to FPJ reports, accused has been identified as Dipesh Ashok Naik, a Mumbai-based security guard. Naik with an intention of robbery attacked Gowari family as he was heavily debt. Attack was deadly and victims Jagannath Gowari (76), Leela Gowari (72), and Netra Gowari (52) sustained serious injuries. Following the attack, case was registered and Crime Branch Unit 3 team initiated an investigation and over 500 CCTV footages and used technical information to trace and arrest.

After the arrest it was revealed that, Naik had earlier, defrauded several people and had accumulated a debt of ₹40 to ₹50 lakhs. Accused has been handed over to the Arnala Coastal Police Station for further investigation. The operation was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 3, led by Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranware, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, and Police Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Patil, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode.