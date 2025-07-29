Mumbai Crime: Stepson Kills Mother After She Refuses Rs 1.8 Lakh to Fund His Online Gaming Addiction

Police arrested a 32-year-old man for killing his stepmother over denying to pay Rs 1.9 lakh for online gaming. The man was an online gaming addict, and he was enraged when his stepmother denied giving him money, so he pushed her so hard that she hit the washbasin. In this incident, her head was injured and she died. The police said that after she died, the father-son duo buried her and got a death certificate stating she died of natural causes. Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Crime Branch is investigating this case.

The deceased is identified as Arshiya Khusro, 61. She was a resident of Bhabola Naka in Vasai West. Her husband, Amir Khusro, 64, lives with his first wife and son, Imran Khusro, at Gokhiware in Vasai East. Officials of the crime branch said that the couple ran a tours and travels business. Imran went to Arshiya’s house on July 27 and asked her for money. When she did not give him Rs 1.8 lakh for online gaming, he pushed her, which led to her death.

After she died, Imran told his father about it. Imran’s father then helped him cover the crime by quickly getting a death certificate from a doctor. After securing a death certificate, they quickly performed the burial ceremony as per religious rituals. The police said that Imran and his father tried cleaning the blood stains in the bathroom, but missed a few spots. On July 28, the house help went to clean the house and became suspicious after seeing the spots. She then immediately called Manikpur police. The crime branch then formed a team to crack this case. They checked the CCTV footage and saw Imran entering the house. Then, within 12 hours, they arrested the father-son duo.

An official from the crime branch said that they are now probing how they got a death certificate from the doctor. The police exhumed the body on Monday and sent it for a postmortem to the JJ hospital.