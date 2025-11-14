Mumbai Crime: Tempo-Borne Robbery Gang Targeting Night Riders Busted by Ghatkopar Police

Ghatkopar police have dismantled a three-member gang accused of prowling deserted roads in a tempo and threatening two-wheeler riders with knives during late-night hours. The most recent case unfolded around 1.30 am on November 11 near the Home Guard Training Centre in Ghatkopar West. At the time, Suraj Dethe, an employee of a private firm, was riding pillion on a scooter driven by his friend Yash Kamble when a tempo suddenly appeared from the opposite direction and blocked their way. The unexpected obstruction left the duo startled as the gang allegedly attempted to overpower them with weapons.

The mastermind, identified as Hussain Aslam Memon alias Genda, 35, a tempo driver from Titwala, was arrested along with his associates Munna Ramvilas Sharma, 29, and Dilshaduddin Shaikh, 20. The trio reportedly targeted isolated stretches, snatching vehicles and valuables before fleeing. Witnesses, including nearby rickshaw drivers, ran in panic during the incident. Though the gang did not load the scooter this time, Memon allegedly revealed during questioning that earlier robberies involved transporting stolen scooters in the tempo and dismantling them for parts, making it difficult for victims to trace their vehicles.

The recent robbery involved complainant Suraj Mahadev Dethe, 24, who was allegedly threatened at knifepoint and relieved of his Honda Dio scooter and mobile phone. Police launched a swift investigation, using CCTV networks, technical surveillance, and intelligence leads to identify the suspects. The gang was arrested on November 12, and the stolen items were recovered soon after. Officers stated that Memon had lived in Ghatkopar previously and may have scouted vulnerable spots for potential victims. Police are now probing whether the gang is linked to other unresolved cases and have urged anyone with similar experiences to contact the Ghatkopar police.

Further inquiry confirmed that the suspects’ movements were traced through multiple CCTV cameras across the area, helping investigators track the tempo used in the crimes. According to officials, Memon was also active in similar offences across Mumbai and Thane, indicating a larger pattern of nighttime thefts. Shaikh and Sharma, who were part of the same gang, were also taken into custody. Police recovered the stolen mobile phone and scooter, adding crucial evidence to the case. Authorities emphasised that the coordinated surveillance effort played a vital role in apprehending the suspects within 24 hours of the latest robbery.

All three accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Investigators are now cross-checking previous unsolved thefts to determine if the gang played a role in more incidents across the region. The case highlights growing concerns over late-night robberies in isolated areas and the need for increased vigilance among commuters. Police officials assured that further action will be taken based on ongoing findings, and they encouraged victims of similar crimes to come forward to assist in the investigation.