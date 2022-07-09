Mumbai Crime: Thief jumps from 4th floor of building to avoid arrest, dies during treatment

The 25-year-old thief jumped from the fourth floor of a residential building to avoid arrest. He died during treatment in the accident. The incident took place on Friday (July 8) in Marine Drive area of ​​Mumbai. The name of the dead thief is Rohit.

According to residents of Jayant Mahal Society in the Marine Drive area and police, the thief broke into the building around 4 am on Friday. Watchman was stationed at one of the gates of the building. So the thief jumped through the second gate and entered the building. Suspecting a burglar, the security guard immediately sounded the alarm and alerted the occupants of the building. A resident then informed the police.

Police and firefighters arrived near the building. Upon seeing the police, the thief climbed onto the building using a drainage pipe and stood by the window. Police tried to bring him down, assuring him he would not be arrested, but to no avail. The police then decided to call the fire brigade.

Firefighters and police officers grabbed the plastic safety net and told him to jump into it. Some residents tried to persuade him to go to a house on the fourth floor, but to no avail. After a three-hour standoff, a police officer using a safety belt descended from a fourth-floor window at around 7.15am. As police approached him, the man jumped from the fourth floor into the compound of the adjoining Vishwa Mahal building.

He was critically injured and was shifted to JJ Hospital for further treatment. But during treatment, he died around noon. The name of this dead thief is Rohit. Police are searching for his family. According to the police, the thief was fluent in Hindi and Bengali.

According to police, Rohit had entered the building with the intention of stealing. Police have registered a case of accidental death against Rohit under sections 511 (attempted life imprisonment) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.