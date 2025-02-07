Mumbai Crime: Two Notorious Thieves Arrested Aboard Moving Local Train by JJ Marg Police

The Detection Team of Sir J.J. Marg Police Station has arrested two notorious thieves involved in multiple theft cases across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. The dramatic arrest took place aboard a moving local train, showcasing the quick response and efficiency of the police.

On the night of January 31, unidentified thieves broke into a shop named Best Hardware Tools by cutting the lock. They stole an old MSI laptop from the office table and ₹1 lakh in cash from a wooden cupboard. Following the complaint, a case was registered under sections 331(3), 331(2), 305, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

Investigation and Chase

After the case was filed, Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Kate formed a special team under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Nerkar. The team reviewed CCTV footage from the crime scene, where two known criminals were spotted. However, tracking their movements became challenging as the accused were living on footpaths, leaving little trace.

Relying on their network of informants, the police discovered that the accused were hiding in bushes near Reay Road. When the police reached the spot, the suspects realized they were being tracked and fled towards Reay Road Railway Station. In an attempt to escape, they boarded a moving local train. The police team followed closely, boarded the train, and successfully apprehended both suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes. Police confirmed that all Supreme Court guidelines were followed during the arrest.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arif alias Rauf Salimullah Khan alias Kubadya (35), who has nine criminal cases registered against him, and Firoz Farman Ahmed Sheikh (32), with three cases to his name.

Further investigations are underway to uncover their involvement in other theft cases across the city.