Mumbai Crime: Wife Steals Jewellery From Own House to Elope With Lover, Files False Theft Complaint

In a sensational case under the jurisdiction of Dindoshi Police Station, a woman allegedly stole jewellery from her own house to fund her plan of eloping with her lover, and later lodged a false complaint of theft with the police.

According to police officials, the accused woman, identified as Urmila Ramesh Haldadive, wife of BMC employee Ramesh Haldadive, was arrested after the police unearthed the shocking details of the case. Nearly 10.5 tolas of gold ornaments were seized from her possession.

The matter came to light when Urmila informed her husband one day that jewellery kept in the cupboard had gone missing. She even accused her husband of stealing the ornaments. When Ramesh denied the allegation, the couple approached Dindoshi Police Station and lodged a theft complaint.

Police Sub-Inspector Ajit Desai took charge of the investigation. Initially, no evidence of house break-in was found, raising suspicion that someone within the family might be misleading the police.

During further probe, police examined the call records and location details of the family members. The investigation revealed that Urmila was in an illicit relationship and was planning to run away with her lover. Before eloping, she allegedly stole the jewellery from her own house, sold it, and transferred nearly ₹10 lakh to her lover’s bank account.

The inquiry further exposed another startling angle. Urmila was also in contact with her 18-year-old daughter’s boyfriend, with whom she reportedly shared a relationship as well. She had allegedly handed over a part of the stolen jewellery to him for safekeeping. Call records showed frequent communication between the two even after the theft.

When the daughter’s boyfriend was detained and interrogated, he initially tried to conceal the facts but later confessed under questioning, disclosing Urmila’s entire plan. Subsequently, when confronted face-to-face, Urmila admitted that she was preparing to leave her husband and elope with her lover.

Based on her confession, the police recovered the stolen ornaments from a jewellery shop. Urmila was arrested and produced in court, where she has been remanded to judicial custody.