Mumbai Crime: Woman and Live-In Partner Held for Killing Her Father In Andheri

In a shocking case from Andheri, a woman and her live-in partner have been arrested by MIDC Police for allegedly murdering her father after he objected to their relationship. The deceased, 58-year-old Shankar Kamble, was reportedly assaulted twice within a span of a few days, ultimately succumbing to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the deceased resided in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar. His elder daughter, 37-year-old Sonali Bait, was married and had two children, but had been living separately from her husband since 2022. She had been in a live-in relationship with 27-year-old Mahesh Pandey, which was opposed by her family members, especially her father. Frequent arguments had taken place between Shankar Kamble and Sonali over the matter.

On 8th June, Mahesh Pandey reportedly assaulted Shankar Kamble during a heated dispute. A police complaint was filed by the family at the time, but according to the deceased's son Rahul Kamble, the police only issued a warning and let the accused go without taking serious action.

The situation escalated on the evening of 11th June when Sonali and Mahesh once again confronted Shankar Kamble outside Mahesh Lunch Home on Andheri-Kurla Road. This time, both allegedly assaulted him in public. When Shankar's younger son Rahul tried to intervene, he too was beaten up. Shankar Kamble sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Following the incident, MIDC Police registered a case of murder under Sections 103, 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against both Sonali Bait and Mahesh Pandey. They were arrested shortly after.

Confirming the incident, the police said that Shankar Kamble’s death was a result of the assault carried out due to his opposition to his daughter's relationship. Further investigation is underway.