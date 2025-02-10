Mumbai Crime: Woman, Boyfriend Kill Husband in Front of Children, Dump Body; Arrested

Mumbai, Maharashtra (February 10, 2025): A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband in front of their children in Malad West and later dumping his body in a deserted area.

The accused, identified as Pooja and Imran Mansoori, first gave alcohol to the victim, Rajesh Chauhan, before stabbing him to death, police said. After committing the murder, they transported the body on a bike and abandoned it. Pooja later filed a false missing person complaint at Malwani police station.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage and found Rajesh riding a bike with Pooja and Imran. This raised suspicions, leading officers to detain them for questioning. They later confessed to the crime.

Rajesh had been living on rent with Pooja, their 10-year-old daughter, and eight-year-old son. Imran, a friend of Rajesh, had moved in with them three months ago. During this time, Pooja and Imran developed a relationship and allegedly conspired to kill Rajesh.

On Saturday night, the accused gave Rajesh excessive alcohol before slitting his throat in front of the children, police said. They then cleaned the crime scene, changed their bloodstained clothes, and disposed of the body about 500 meters away.

Police have recovered Rajesh's body along with the bloodstained knife and clothes from Pooja's house. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.