Mumbai Crime: Woman Lawyer Found Murdered in Powai; Husband Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute

A 56-year-old woman lawyer was allegedly murdered by her husband in Powai after she refused to reunite with him. The Powai Police have arrested the accused husband, identified as Rajiv Chandrabhan.

The deceased has been identified as Savitridevi Chandrabhan (56), who was living alone at Raheja Complex, Powai. According to police, she had separated from her husband over family disputes and had been residing separately for the past year. Her husband Rajiv, a retired private airline employee, lived in Marol.

On Sunday afternoon, Rajiv visited Savitridevi’s residence and tried to convince her to live with him again. When she refused, an argument broke out. In a fit of rage, Rajiv allegedly pressed a pillow on her face, suffocating her to death.

Savitridevi was later found unconscious at her home and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The post-mortem confirmed death due to suffocation, raising suspicion of foul play.

During interrogation, Rajiv initially denied involvement but later confessed to the crime. Police have booked him for murder under relevant sections of the BNS.

Rajiv was produced before a court and remanded to police custody. Further investigation is underway.