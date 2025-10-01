Mumbai Crime: Woman Raped and Killed Over Rs 600 Dispute in Malvani; Accused Arrested From Mathura

In a shocking revelation in the Malvani rape and murder case, police investigations have found that the accused killed the woman over a dispute of just ₹600. The incident took place on 25th September in Malad (West), where the victim’s body was later recovered.

According to Malvani Police, the accused has been identified as Chandrapal Ram Khiladi Singh alias Neta, a 30–35-year-old autorickshaw driver. Singh had recently come to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh, around 20 days ago, and was driving an autorickshaw without a valid licence.

On the night of the incident, the victim was reportedly looking for customers near a petrol pump on Marve Road. Singh approached her and a deal was fixed for ₹600. He then took the woman to a secluded spot near Lagoon Road. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol and failed to perform the sexual act. When the woman insisted on leaving, an argument broke out. Enraged, Singh strangled her with her dupatta, killing her on the spot.

During the probe, CCTV footage led police to the autorickshaw driver. Before absconding, Singh had taken ₹1,700 in cash from another driver, claiming he urgently needed to return to his village as an FIR had been lodged against his brother there.

With the help of mobile call detail records (CDR) and informers, police traced Singh to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where he was hiding and working at a gas agency.

Investigations revealed that Singh lived in a rented room in Malad along with other labourers. His family, including his elderly mother and younger brother, reside in Agra. He used to send around ₹50–₹60 daily to his mother.

Police are now probing whether Singh has been involved in any other criminal activities in the past.