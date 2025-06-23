Mumbai: Crocodile Spotted Near IIT Bombay Sparks Excitement

Mumbai: Environmental enthusiasts are excited after a small crocodile was recently spotted amid water hyacinths near IIT Bombay. Photographer Ramesh Kamble, who goes by the Instagram handle @savkash.sai, shared a video of the reptile near Hostel No. 17 on the IIT-B campus. The sighting has sparked renewed interest among activists advocating for the restoration and conservation of Powai Lake.

NatConnect Foundation, which has been campaigning with local resident groups to clean and preserve the wetland, has now called for a fresh census of crocodiles in the lake.

A study conducted a few years ago shows that Powai Lake was home to around 18 crocodiles. The new sighting may indicate a rise in the population, noted NatConnect director B N Kumar.

Brand consultant Mahesh Kutty said the appearance of a baby crocodile on the campus is a powerful reminder that Powai Lake, despite its deteriorating condition, continues to support wildlife.

"However, the lake’s worsening state is a serious concern," Kutty warned. "We must act swiftly to restore its ecological health—not just for biodiversity, but to maintain the balance and safety of the entire ecosystem."

Local resident Geetanjali Dhulekar called the sighting “exciting news” and stressed the importance of preserving the lake’s biodiversity.

Kumar pointed out that the development highlights the urgent need to stop the daily inflow of 18 million litres of untreated sewage into the lake. "This is a wake-up call for Mumbaikars to protect our wetlands from further pollution," he said.

Pamela Cheema, chairperson of the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) group appointed by the BMC to address civic issues, said work on the long-pending sewage treatment plant (STP) for the lake must be fast-tracked.

“We’ve already lost precious time in discussions—it's time to act,” she emphasized.