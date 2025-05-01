Mumbai: CSD Official Files Complaint Over Fake Emails Tarnishing Department’s Image

A senior official of the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), under the Ministry of Defence, has lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for allegedly damaging the image of the department and its officers through fake email IDs.

Rahul Gyaneshwar Bhosale, who serves as the Assistant General Manager (Legal & Vigilance) at CSD, informed the police that between 8 April 2024 and 16 April 2025, several emails were received from an individual named ‘Sukesh Kumar Hegde’ on various official email IDs of the department. These emails reportedly contained false allegations of corruption against senior officials and also shared certain sensitive information.

Interestingly, the address mentioned in these emails was “Ulan Butter Rao, Tula Ram Road, Sport Viv, Palam, New Delhi - 110010.” Upon investigation, this address was found to belong to a Ministry of Defence office; however, no person named Sukesh Kumar Hegde was found to be employed there, confirming the use of a fake identity.

The emails, sent from IDs like corruption_whitepaper2025@pm.me and expose_corruption2024@protonmail.com, were also forwarded to other government departments, with CSD’s official emails marked in CC. Bhosale has requested the police to take strict action, stating that such acts not only malign the image of the department but also harm the reputation of the Indian Armed Forces.

Police and cybercrime officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.