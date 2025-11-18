Mumbai Customs Arrests 40-Year-Old at Airport for Smuggling Marijuana Worth Rs 2 Crore From Bangkok

Mumbai Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Monday arrested a 40-year-old passenger from Gujarat's Valsad for allegedly smuggling 2,005 grams of marijuana worth Rs 2 crore from Bangkok. The passenger has been identified as Punam Mestry, was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday, November 16.

Air Intelligence Unit intercepted Mestry on the basis of specific input that she might be carrying some contraband items. After thoroughly searching her baggage, contained two vacuum-sealed packets hidden among clothes and chocolates, emitting a strong odour.

Further, customs learned a strong smell from those hidden packets and green coloured contents, which tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana), which comes under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The officer then took Mestry into custody for further investigation.

In search of its baggage, the officers found total of 2,005 grams of marijuana worth Rs 2 crore. Mestry told Mumbai customs that she knew smuggling drugs into India attracted stringent legal penalties.

