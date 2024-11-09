Mumbai Customs Seize 14.9 kg of Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 14.9 Cr at CSMI Airport, Two Arrested

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 9, 2024): Mumbai Customs officials seized 14.9 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Ganja), valued at approximately Rs 14.9 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on November 8. The seizure was made following intelligence received by the authorities.

The passengers, who had arrived from Bangkok, were arrested in connection with the drug haul.

In a separate incident earlier this week, customs officials intercepted two passengers from Bangkok and uncovered 12 exotic turtles hidden in their luggage. The turtles, concealed inside rectangular plastic boxes, were found among food packets in the trolley bags. The turtles were identified by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Western Region, Navi Mumbai, as eight Japanese Pond Turtles (Mauremys japonica) and four Scorpion Mud Turtles (Kinosternon scorpioides).