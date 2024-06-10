Mumbai: Customs Seize 32 kg of Gold Worth Rs 19.15 Crore at Airport, Arrest Two Foreign Nationals

Customs officials working at the Mumbai International Airport have seized gold worth Rs 19.15 crore from two women. Both the women are foreign nationals and have been arrested. The gold weighs 32 kg. Customs officials had received specific information that gold was being smuggled on a flight coming from abroad.

In that connection, authorities laid a trap outside the plane. Officers questioned the two women who disembarked from the plane after they found their movements suspicious. It was also found that one of the women had hidden gold in her undergarments. Apart from this, there were hidden pockets in their bag with gold hidden in it.