Mumbai Customs Seize 33.4 kg of Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok Passengers, 11 Arrested

Officers of the Airport Commissionerate under Mumbai Customs Zone–III seized a total of 33.422 kilograms of hydroponic weed from passengers arriving from Bangkok during a special enforcement drive conducted between December 11 and December 15, 2025, officials said.

The seizures were made in eight separate cases, involving 11 passengers who arrived on various international flights from Bangkok. All the accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to Customs officials, 16.482 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately ₹16.48 crore in the illicit market, was recovered in four cases from five passengers based on passenger profiling.

In another set of cases, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officers recovered 16.940 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at around ₹16.94 crore, from six passengers in four separate cases.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and possible linkages of the seized contraband, officials added.