Mumbai Customs Seize 5.1 Kg of Hydroponic Marijuana Worth Over Rs 5 Crore from Indian National at CSMI Airport

An Indian national was detained by Mumbai Customs Zone-III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport on June 27, 2025. The person had flown in on IndiGo Flight No. 6E 1052 from Bangkok. Following a personal search and inspection of the passenger's checked-in luggage, officers found 5,119 grammes of hydroponic marijuana (weed) hidden inside. The estimated illicit market value of the confiscated contraband is Rs 5.119 crore. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 was used to seize the drugs. The traveler was taken into custody right away.



Investigations are still being conducted.